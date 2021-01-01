From proactiv
Proactiv Travel Size Deep Cleansing Face Wash
Travel Size Deep Cleansing Face Wash - Proactiv's Deep Cleansing Face Wash is a gentle exfoliating cleanser ideal for acne-prone skin. Use it daily to wash away dirt, oil, and debris. Benefits Formulated to help unclog pores and minimize their appearance Lifts away dry, dead skin cells to brighten and refresh your complexion Helps smooth and brighten complexion Preps skin for treatment products and serums Features Tiny, smooth exfoliating beads gently clean and exfoliate the skin Designed to help reveal smoother, softer, healthier-looking skin Non-greasy, noncomedogenic, dermatologist tested formula Suitable for all skin types - oily, dry, combination, normal and sensitive Key Ingredients Gentle exfoliating beads - These microbeads help slough away dull, dry layers of dead skin cells to clear pores and prep skin for serums and treatments. Ascorbic acid (Vitamin C) - A renowned antioxidant, Vitamin C helps brighten skin and fade the appearance of hyperpigmentation. Green Tea Extract - Rich in antioxidants, this well-loved skincare star helps soothe the skin and helps fight surface free radicals. Aloe Leaf Extract - This botanical extract helps soothe and hydrate skin. - Travel Size Deep Cleansing Face Wash