Lewis N. Clark Travel Green Luggage Tag and Suitcase Identifiers for Women and Men, Carry on, Backpack and More, Purple Stripe Large, Single

VERSATILE: These luggage tags for suitcases are easy to attach, helping you quickly find your bags at baggage claim. Reduce your time spent at the airport! Don’t lose your luggage and all of your valuables SUPERIOR QUALITY: Made with pliable rubber like maternial that does not crack, even in cold weather. These durable TPU tags have screw-lock with rubber coated steel attachment cable will ensure that your luggage tag will never fall off. Phthalate-free and recyclable EASY TO USE: Simply attach your carryon, purse, laptop bag, carrying case, suitcase, diaper bag, gym bag, tote bag, messenger bag, back pack, lunch box, or wheeled luggage, kids backpack or any device you want to secure SIZING: Fits a standard business card or ID card with all of your contact information. Includes a mesh back to prevent passerby or strangers from seeing and obtaining your personal information. Measures 4.25in x 2.5in x .25. Available in bright, eye-catching colors for quick and easy recognizability PERFECT TRAVEL ACCESSORIES: For Men, Women, Children or that traveling business professional in your life. Great for gifts for Christmas, stocking stuffer, Easter, Birthday gift, holidays and more