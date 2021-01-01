From edgemod
EDGEMOD Trattoria Bronze Side Chair (Set of 4)
Some things never go out of style, and such is the case with our classic Trattoria Side Chair. Perfect for your industrial-inspired dining or living space, this chair delivers endless durability and inviting style. The chair includes non-marking feet caps to protect your flooring and lend stability. Built in powder-coated iron, it’s astoundingly sturdy. Featuring tapering legs and a rounded back frame, this chair is easy to stack and store. Color: Bronze.