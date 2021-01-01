Trash Stickers Premium Vinyl Decals for Trash Can

Separate trash, recyclables, and compost the fast and easy way with this set of three high-quality decals. Color-coded with stylish and clear text and icon, everyone will know exactly how to separate trash from recycling. Made from superior quality, UV-resistant gloss laminate, these stickers are durable and will not fade. They are also water-resistant, so they’re great for both indoor and outdoor use. Easy application: just peel the sticker off of the backing and place it onto nearly any surface – wood, metal, plastic, paper, ceramic, and glass. Then, use a flat object like a credit card to smooth out any air bubbles. Best of all, they are re-usable! Just peel the sticker off and reapply it any time you like.