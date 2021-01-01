From ashley furniture
Transocean Terrene Citron Outdoor 1'6" x 2'6" Doormat, Green
Our Citron mat is life-like, colorful and a whimsical touch for your doorstep. This coir utility mat is both stylish and practical, in green. Terrene coir doormats are durable and beautiful. Crafted from 100% coir which is an all-natural material known for its strength. Coir is eco-friendly, made from natural fibers which are extracted from the outer shell of a coconut known for its strength and durability. Terrene coir mats feature a durable vinyl back and a stiff, durable natural coir front perfect for wiping shoes before entering the home, keeping it tidy. They are available in a wide variety of designs ranging from classic and inspirational to nautical patterns. Dyes saturate the fibers for long-lasting color.