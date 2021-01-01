The 'Translucent Leaf Imprints' Graphic Art Print Multi-Piece Image on Canvas is the perfect way to take a room from simple to chic. Hang this wall art print in the family room for a beautiful and subtle conversation piece. Add a weathered desk with vintage photographs in bare wood frames to compliment the neutral tones of the wall art decor. Display this abstract art next to a wooden book shelf filled with vintage leather-bound books to create a warm welcoming feeling. Format: Wrapped Canvas, Size: 18" H x 28" W x 2" D