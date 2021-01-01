From smilemart
SmileMart Transitional End and Side Table with 3-Drawers, Black
The SmileMart Transitional End and Side Table with 3-Drawers is a cost-effective, eco-friendly side table with CARB P2-compliant boards and solid pine wood legs. This end and side table has high-quality liquid-resistant smooth finishing to make it easy for daily maintenance and ensure long-term use. The sturdy material allows for the end and side table to have a maximum load capacity of 150 pounds with the top board having a maximum load capacity of 110 pounds and each drawer withstanding up to 13 pounds. With a 15.7" by 15.7" top board and 3-drawers, you will have the ability to organize and store items such as glasses, books, remotes or blankets. This piece of furniture can be used as an end table beside your sofa, a simple storage cabinet for your bathroom or a nightstand for your bedroom. This multi-functional end table guarantees you a variety of uses. Rich in structural design, this stylish nightstand comes with three specious drawers with sturdy iron knobs in bronze, so you can have both functionality and style. Wherever it stands in your house, it will surely add to your overall aesthetic. Simple assembly is required. Detailed and illustrated user instructions as well as tools and hardware are provided!