This Moroccan inspired tribal design indoor outdoor endurance area rug is so versatile. Create a calming oasis in any high traffic space with this durable, expertly constructed flatwoven rug in fashionable colors. Easy cleanup using mild detergent and water from a garden hose, allow to dry thoroughly. Perfect for a mudroom, patio, deck, family room. Transitional 2x8 Area Rug (2'2'' x 7'3'') Tribal Gray, White Indoor Outdoor Runner Easy to Clean. Good fit for hallway, entrance, mudroom. Vacuum or shake to remove debris. Spot clean or clean outside with water; spray with garden hose to rinse. Allow to dry thoroughly.