Manor Park Transitional 2-Door Bookcase Hutch, Dark Walnut

Increase your organizational possibilities with the Manor Park Transitional 2-Door Bookcase Hutch. With a mix of open and closed storage, this versatile unit helps tidy up any room. Two doors provide the perfect place to tuck away linens, important documents, and clutter. Place family photos, your favorite novels, or movies on the open shelving for a look that is all your own. The beveled base and top, along with the traditional design, offer a classic aesthetic that enhances the living room, dining room, or home office.