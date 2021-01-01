This medallion pattern is detailed in sensational colors of red, navy blue and ivory. Distinctly traditional design that will add a touch of class to any room. Made of comfortable polypropylene fibers that are easy-care. Power loom machine made. Vacuum and spot clean. Transitional 11x15 Area Rug (10'6'' x 14'6'') Border Red, Beige Living Room Easy to Clean. Good fit for living room, dining room, bedroom. Vacuum on medium pile setting to remove debris taking care to avoid fraying the edges. Spot clean with water, do not bleach. Rotate periodically to extend the life of your investment.