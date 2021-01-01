The New Balance Transform 7/8 Sleek Tights are perfect for that morning workout or all-day wear with a planet-friendly polyester blend that draws moisture from your body. NB DRY technology wicks perspiration away from the body and towards the surface where it can evaporate. High-rise waist for added comfort and coverage. Performance stretch fabric for free movement. 71% recycled polyester, 29% elastane. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 26 in Outseam: 34 in Inseam: 25 in Front Rise: 9 in Back Rise: 11 in Leg Opening: 10 in Product measurements were taken using size SM, inseam 25. Please note that measurements may vary by size.