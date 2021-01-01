From natasha denona
Natasha Denona Transfix Matte Concealer, One Size , Beige
Advertisement
What it is: An ultra-light concealer with one-stroke full coverage, and exceptional staying power thanks to exclusive, micronized pigments. Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens. This product is also cruelty-free.What Else You Need to Know: Transfix Matte Concealer doesn't crease all day long, and is completely transfer-proof. Smooth and homogenous application allows it to blend easily before it sets. Vitis Vita (Vitalab technology) provides the skin with excellent hydration benefits. Hyaluronic acid and collagen soothe and soften the skin for long-lasting moisture and comfort.Suggested Usage:-Apply under the eye and blend with a sponge or a finger.-Size:0.20 fl.oz/ 6mlIngredients:Isododecane, Isohexadecane, Mica, Talc, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Isononyl Isononanoate, Dicalcium Phosphate, Hydrogenated Styrene/Isoprene Copolymer, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Vitis Vinifera Extract [Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Fruit Extract], Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Iron Oxides (Ci 77492, Ci 77491, Ci 77499).