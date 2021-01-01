From nourison

Nourison Tranquil Turquoise 9 ft. x 12 ft. Floral Contemporary Area Rug

$339.39
In stock
Nourison's Tranquil Collection brings together a palette of soothing and elegant colors into an assortment of contemporary and traditional patterns, ranging from contemporary florals to intricate Persian and Kashan bordered medallion rugs. Each rug features a lush cut pile in easy-care fibers, With subtle abrash tones for touch of calming charm for any decor. Delicate flowers blow on a gentle breeze in this delightful botanical rug from the Tranquil Collection. Power Loomed in Turkey. Color: Turquoise.

