Nourison Tranquil Turquoise 9 ft. x 12 ft. Floral Contemporary Area Rug

Nourison's Tranquil Collection brings together a palette of soothing and elegant colors into an assortment of contemporary and traditional patterns, ranging from contemporary florals to intricate Persian and Kashan bordered medallion rugs. Each rug features a lush cut pile in easy-care fibers, With subtle abrash tones for touch of calming charm for any decor. Delicate flowers blow on a gentle breeze in this delightful botanical rug from the Tranquil Collection. Power Loomed in Turkey. Color: Turquoise.