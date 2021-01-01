Nourison Tranquil Grey/Pink 6 ft. x 9 ft. Persian Vintage Area Rug

Nourison's Tranquil Collection brings together a palette of soothing and elegant colors into an assortment of contemporary and traditional patterns, ranging from contemporary florals to intricate Persian and Kashan bordered medallion rugs. Each rug features a lush cut pile in easy-care fibers, With subtle abrash tones for touch of calming charm for any decor. The classic beauty of traditional Persian design appears in this Tranquil Collection rug, With a central garden of floral medallions surrounded by an intricately layered border. Power Loomed in Turkey. Color: Grey/Pink.