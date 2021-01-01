From nourison
Nourison Trance Indoor only Abstract Multicolor Area Rug
Invite the Trance Collection of area rugs to cast a spell of beauty in your contemporary or artistic home. This chic and original area rug collection offers a fresh variety of abstract and floral designs in exciting, colorful combinations of sophisticated transitional hues. The designs gain texture from a high-low weaving technique that gives emphasis to select elements of each special rug. Whether your home style is modern elegance or casual contemporary, you will find your ideal choice in the Trance Collection. Power-loomed in polypropylene and polyester for easy care in a low-pile, serged edge rug that is soft, textural, and durable. Dappled with nuanced, neutral hues like an artist’s palette, this gorgeous Trance area rug presents a room-enhancing multi-color mix rich with tawny and golden tones. Its abstract, colorful design gains dimension and texture from exciting high-low pile technique. Soft and inviting in easy-care fibers ideal for modern living.