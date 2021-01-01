From reebok
Reebok Training Essentials Crop Top
Prepare for a session of dance workouts or your afternoon jog in the Reebok Training Essentials Crop Top. Regular fit is relaxed, but not sloppy, and perfect for workouts or everyday activities. Short sleeve wide crew neck design with a straight hemline. Printed graphic at chest. 60% cotton, 40% polyester; Rib part: 95% cotton, 5% spandex. Machine wash cold, delicate cycle, do not bleach nor dry clean, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 18 in Sleeve Length: 12 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.