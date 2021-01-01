Trahan 6 Drawer Double Dresser with Mirror
Description
Features:High gloss finishRectangular mirrorSoft closing drawersFramed mirrorOrientation: HorizontalProduct Type: Standard Dresser/Chest;Double DresserMaterial: Manufactured Wood + Solid WoodMaterial Details: MDFMetal Finish Application: Manufactured Wood Type: Color: GrayGloss Finish: YesMirrored Finish: YesDrawers Included: YesNumber of Drawers: 6Drawer Glide Mechanism: Ball Bearing GlidesDrawer Glide Material: MetalSoft Close or Self Close Drawers: NoFelt Lined Drawers: NoDovetail Drawer Joints: NoMultiple Drawer Sizes?: NoFully Extendable Drawers: NoNumber of Locking Drawers: Safety Stop: YesRemovable Drawers: NoHandle Color: GrayDoors Included: Number of Doors: Number of Interior Shelves: Hutch Included: NoMirror Included: YesMedia Compartments: NoTipover Restraint Device Included: NoStyle: Modern & ContemporaryCountry of Origin: ChinaNon-Toxic: YesLighting Included: NoUpholstered: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: WormholesNatural Variation Type: Natural Wood Grain Color VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseHandle/Accent Material: WoodRemoveable Hardware: NoDS Wood Tone: Gray WoodDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernWood Species: Spefications:FIRA Certified: CE Certified: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ASTM F3096 - 14 Compliant: NoASTM F2057 - 14: YesASTM F2057 - 17: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): BS 5852 Certified: Product Stability UL Verified: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesWEEE Recycling Required: NoSOR/2016-193 - Surface Coating Materials Regulations: YesCPSIA Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 30Overall Width - Side to Side: 61.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 21Overall Product Weight: 238Main Drawers: YesMain Drawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Main Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Main Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Main Drawer Weight Capacity: 25Smallest Drawers: Smallest Drawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Smallest Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Smallest Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Smallest Drawer Weight Capacity: Shelves: Shelf Height - Distance Between Shelves: Shelf Width - Side to Side: Shelf Depth - Front to Back: Shelf Weight Capacity: Cabinets: NoCabinet Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Cabinet Interior Width - Side to Side: Cabinet Interior Depth - Front to Back: Mirror: YesMirror Height - Top to Bottom: 47Mirror Width - Side to Side: 35.5Mirror Depth - Front to Back: 1Assembly:Level of Assembly: No AssemblyAdult Assembly Required: NoSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Estimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: