Create a warm and luxurious hideaway with the Hanover Traditions 3-piece fire pit chat set. This timeless year-round set includes 2 swivel rockers and a square, 26-inch 30, 000 BTU fire pit that doubles as a side table. Enjoy chatting and rocking the day or night away around a warm and cozy fire. Black fire glass surrounds the round burner, beautifully reflecting the warm soothing flames, and a lid is included to cover the burner when it is not in use. The swivel rockers perform a 360-degree spin and gentle rocking motion. Premium outdoor fabric protects the plush foam seat cushions from moisture, stains and UV harm. Elegant, golden-bronze cast accents scroll across the back of each rocker. With rust-resistant aluminum construction, this durable all-weather fire pit patio set is built to last for many years to come. Designed for use throughout the year, escape to warm luxury in your own backyard with Traditions. Hanover Traditions 3-Piece Metal Frame Patio Conversation Set with Hanover Cushion(s) Included | TRAD3PCSWFPSQ-BLU