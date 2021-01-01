From flash furniture
Flash Furniture Traditional Vinyl Upholstered Dining Side Chair (Wood Frame) | 847254001489
Create a first-rate dining experience by offering your patrons great food, service and attractive furnishings. This classic cherry wood chair will offer guests a warm, inviting look when entering your establishment. This chair will make an attractive addition to your restaurant, lounge, bar or other high traffic venue. This chair is easy to clean, which is an important aspect when it comes to a business. This chair was designed to withstand the daily rigors in the hospitality industry, but will also provide a cozy, intimate quality to your home. The vertical slat back design and thickly padded, burgundy vinyl upholstered seat will keep your guests comfortable. The durable frame is stabilized with mortise and tenon construction with metal wood screw reinforcements and a curved support bar for extra stability. The floor glides help protect your floors and ensure smooth gliding. This charmingly styled chair is a must have, whether used in the home or your commercial business.