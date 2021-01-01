From flash furniture
Flash Furniture Traditional Vinyl Upholstered Dining Side Chair (Metal Frame) in Black | 847254016094
Advertisement
Be a trendsetter and offer guests a seating option that is a little different but a lot of charming. This appealing metal restaurant chair boasts a coffee back design and black vinyl upholstered seat that give this piece something extra and is a nice change of pace. The durable frame is stabilized with welded joint assembly and curved support bar that does well in high traffic establishments. This metal chair is easy to clean, which is an important aspect when it comes to a business. This chair was designed to withstand the daily rigors in the hospitality industry, but will also provide a chic, engaging look to your home. Floor glides help protect your floors and ensure smooth gliding. The simple and lightweight design of this chair is perfect for both residential or commercial grade use. Flash Furniture Traditional Vinyl Upholstered Dining Side Chair (Metal Frame) in Black | 847254016094