From gevalia
Gevalia Traditional Roast Mild Light Roast Ground Coffee (12 oz Bag)
One 12 oz. bag of Gevalia Traditional Roast Light Roast Ground Coffee Gevalia Traditional Roast Light Roast Ground Coffee provides the perfect care for the perfect cup Our bag of traditional light roast ground coffee releases aroma that will fill your home Each bag is crafted from 100% Arabica coffee beans sourced from around the world All of our ground coffee bags use slow roasted, snap cooled beans to lock in flavor and aroma Every bag of mild light roast ground coffee is great for those keeping Kosher Gevalia ground coffee is compatible with all coffee makers Resealable bag of ground coffee with fresh lock tin tie retains flavor and aroma Traditional Roast is a well-balanced mild roast with subtle fruit notes and a rich aroma