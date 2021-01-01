From house of troy
Traditional LED Picture Light by House Of Troy - Color: Bronze (TLEDZ14-56)
Advertisement
The Traditional LED Picture Light from House of Troy serves one's framed art with a defining glow. It slides over the top of a picture with a streamlined mounting bracket. From it, a horizontal extension produces a sliding arm that adjusts to the depth of the artwork below. The simple elegance of the metal shade's half-cylindrical form accentuates the traditional qualities of a room or the picture itself. The shade adjusts at the neck for truly focused illumination. LED light coming from the shade brightens the artwork with healthy anti-UV properties. Founded in Canada and now based in the United States, House of Troy is a respected lighting brand in the design industry. Founded in 1947, the House of Troy's story began with the vision of its founder Everett Bailey. Later passed down to his son, Norm Bailey, the House of Troy brand has been kept in the family ever since and has evolved from stately picture lights to include an impressive range of ceiling fixtures, wall lights, as well as table and floor lamps. Much of the brands designs are handcrafted from start to finish in its Vermont site, but unique components are also derived from international sources. Each House of Troy fixture exemplifies a commitment to quality craftsmanship and superior utility of fixtures designed to meet the demands of todays contemporary interiors. Color: Bronze. Finish: Statuary Bronze