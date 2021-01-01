From signature design by ashley

Signature Design by Ashley Berringer Traditional Dining Room Side Chair, Set of 2, Brown

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

SET OF TWO CLASSIC DINING ROOM CHAIRS: Handsome dining chairs with spindle backs and upholstered seats SIMPLE SILHOUETTE: Dining room chair crafted from wood WARM WOOD FRAME: Hand-applied finish. Cushioned seat with microfiber upholstery VERSATILE DINING CHAIR: Measures 19"W x 23"D x 38"H with an 18" seat height ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Easy-to-follow instructions and hardware included DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries. The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses. For every taste and budget

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com