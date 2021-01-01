Traditional Classical Picture Frame

Studio 500 appreciate the many moments that make up life and believe that the beauty of a moment capturing within an elegant frame inspires people to admire the occasions that have brought happiness. Marriage, children or the places that you have traveled to, all memories that make your heart swell, deserve to be remembered. Displaying these moments in this frames is a way to continue those feelings and remind ourselves of the wonderful experiences Studio 500 have gathered through life, as well as the ones to come. Color: Red Wood, Picture Size: 5" x 7"