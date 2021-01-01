Traditional Candle Holder Set 2ct - Olivia & May

From olivia & may
Place these ornate candlesticks in the fireplace for decoration, on a kitchen table, or anywhere around the home for that warm feeling. Delight your guests and make any occasion extra special by adding a lighted or flameless candle to this candle holder centerpiece. Made with a sturdy base, it is perfect for creating an elegant atmosphere at your table top or mantel. Designed with black rubber stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around. This set of pillar candle holders can hold one candle each. This item comes shipped in one carton. Due to the handmade nature of this item, no two will be alike, there will be slight differences in shape, size, and color. Suitable for indoor use. Made in India. Pair of reflective, mirror-like glass candle holders with Traditional silhouettes. Traditional style.