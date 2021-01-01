The lacey design of this versatile area rug pops on a solid background for soft elegance. Vibrantly colored with a selectively chosen palette to keep up with today's trends. Great for a living room, dining room, dorm, or bedroom, but can be used in any indoor space. Traditional 8x10 Area Rug (7'10'' x 10'3'') Medallion Dark Blue Living Room Easy to Clean. Good fit for living room, dining room, bedroom. Vacuum on medium pile setting to remove debris taking care to avoid fraying the edges. Spot clean with water, do not bleach. Rotate periodically to extend the life of your investment.