TRADEMARK GLOBAL, 15lb Weighted Blanket - 48x72-inch Ultra Soft Throw with Microgravity Glass Bead Technology - Natural Sleep Aid (Gray)

Calm your restless mind and body with the 48x72-inch 15-Pound Weighted Blanket by Weymouth Home. This 7-layer gravity blanket features dense glass beads that are less bulky than traditional poly beads, tear resistant fabric that wraps the beads inside to prevent clumping, followed by shaped polyester padding that molds to your body, topped with an ultra-soft cotton shell that is breathable for warm summer nights and has built-in loops so you can attach a duvet for added warmth. This all-natural sleep aid is designed for use by 125-190lbs adults and comes in a medium gray that is sure to complement your home decor.