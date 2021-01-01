Trade Winds Falmouth 4-Light Pendant in Brushed Nickel

The hottest look in lighting right now is the large, open, lantern-style design. This Falmouth 4-light pendant from Trade Winds brings you this super chic style at a great price. It’s finished in brushed nickel, which also happens to be a super chic finish too. Great for lighting up a foyer, kitchen, living room or bedroom. This light uses 4 candelabra size bulbs of up to 60 watts each and is dimmable. You can use LED bulbs. Comes with 120” of chain so you can adjust the hanging height to fit any room.