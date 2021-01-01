Trade Winds Emilia Mini Concrete Pendant Light in Matte Black - TW90100-MBK

Terrazzo is typically made by pouring pieces of granite, marble, quartz or other similar materials into cement, creating an iconic flecked look that inspired the retro-looking shade on the Trade Winds Emilia mini pendant. The Emilia also features a slender black hanging cord to keep your attention on the colorful shade. Because the shade is solid, Emilia is great for times when you want to add more focused and direct light, like over a kitchen island. This pendant is dimmable and uses one standard size bulb of up to 60 watts. An LED bulb can be used. Rated for indoor use only.