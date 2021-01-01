Track Power Feedable I Connector by WAC Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (JI-PWR-BK)

The Track Power Feedable I Connector from WAC Lighting provides power to two pieces of track at their connection point. This enables the creation of complex lighting system in interior settings. This small but necessary piece will not disrupt the aesthetics of the track or of the surrounding decor as it virtually disappears when it is installed. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: Black