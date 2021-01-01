TOM FORD BEAUTY - Traceless Soft Matte Foundation - 12.5 Walnut, 30ml

TOM FORD BEAUTY's 'Traceless' foundation is enriched with blurring microsphere powders, ensuring a seamless, undetectable finish. It provides medium-matte coverage that doesn't settle or look cakey and is formulated to resist sweat and humidity for up to 10 hours of color-true wear. - '11.7 Nutmeg' is suitable for very deep skin with neutral undertones - Plumping Hyaluronic Acid and Caffeine work to smooth fine lines and puffiness - Vitamins C & E help improve skin's texture and tone with every use