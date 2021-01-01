TR Bulb Linear Suspension Light by Menu - Color: Black - Finish: Glossy - (1495629-UL)

Advertisement
The TR Bulb Linear Suspension Light by MENU is the result of a collaboration with Tim Rundle where 4 of the characteristic TR Bulbs are placed in a suspension frame and deliver warm, ambient lighting to contemporary living environments. While the bulbs themselves are versatile to accommodate the resurgence in city living, the suspension frame serves a unique way of placement; making it ideal for application in areas like home offices, conference rooms, and even entryways. Uses energy-efficient LEDs. Founded in 1976, Menu is a Danish company that creates modern furniture, lighting and accessories. Known for beautiful, functional Scandinavian design, the company works with local businesses around the world to provide the people involved in production with a better economic foundation. With the quirky simplicity of products like the Peek LED Table Lamp and the understated sophistication of pieces like the Norm Wall Clock, Menu's designs offer cleverness, elegance and quality. Shape: Globe. Color: Black. Finish: Shiny Opal