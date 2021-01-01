ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Remote Cooking Food Meat Thermometer with Dual Probe for Smoker Grill BBQ Thermometer

ThermoPro - Cook Like A Pro Every Time! ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Meat Thermometer Product Description: A good thermometer helps you eliminate all the guesswork and cook food perfectly every time. ThermoPro TP20 is equipped with dual-probe technology, enable you to monitor two kinds of meat or use one sensor as an oven probe that will accurately read its surrounding temperature. With a receiver range of up to 300 feet away that will keep you updated on the temperature of your meal, feel free to mingle, do chores or watch TV without ever having to physically check on your food! Large LCD Display Large screen with huge digits, makes it easy to read current meat temperature and settings even at a distance! Durable Probes for the Most Accurate Temperatures 40'' stainless steel mesh cables with 6.5” food grade stainless steel food; Probe and Wire can withstand up to 716°F (380°C). Ensures the probes will work with any grill or oven while reaching the center of the meat. Alarm Function Never miss out on the perfect time to remove the meat from the heat, as our unit is complete with an alarm when the perfect setting is reached. Preset Meat Temperatures No more needing to remember the correct temp for medium rare beef! You can choose from various pre-programmed preset temperatures or their associated doneness levels. Have your own preference? Feel free to enter your own temperature manually! Countdown & Count Up Timer Countdown and count up timer with two time duration options (99min 59sec, 99hr 59min), manage your time effectively. Package Contents:1 x User Manual1 x Receiver1 x Transmitter1 x Probe Clip2 x Food Temperature Probes4 x AAA Batteries Features: