Toy Wall Sconce - Small by ZANEEN design - Color: Silver - Finish: Stainless Steel - (D83139)
With a sleek and modern design, the Toy Wall Sconce Small from ZANEEN Design will cast indirect and direct light both upwards and downwards. Its unique design uses Stain Glass diffuses to cover the lamps on two sides, making it more comfortable to the eye. This is a versatile, innovative ADA-approved wall scone since it can be installed vertically or horizontally. The Toy Wall Sconce Small will blend in effortlessly when hung in your hallway, living room, or office. ZANEEN design, a family-owned lighting company, is based in Toronto, Canada, and was founded in 1981. They create innovative modern and contemporary lighting that incorporate state of the art technologies. Their decorative, architectural and outdoor designs range from minimalist, LED wall sconces to elegant, colorful pendants, and they are known for creating high profile installations for organizations like Disneyworld, Six Flags and Atlantic City's Show Boat. Color: Silver. Finish: Matte Stainless Steel