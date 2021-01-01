From saint laurent
Saint Laurent Toy Loulou Bag in Beige
Advertisement
Saint Laurent Toy Loulou Bag in Beige Y matelassé calfskin with grosgrain lining and antique gold-tone hardware. Made in Italy. Fold-over flap top with magnetic button closure. Two interior compartments. Three interior card slots and one zip pocket. Metal YSL monogram on front. Measures approx 7.5W x 5.5H x 2D. Detachable and adjustable crossbody strap with a 17.5 drop. SLAU-WY1702. 678401-DV707-2721. About the designer: SAINT LAURENT has been influencing and revolutionizing the fashion industry since the debut of its iconic ‘Rive Gauche’ collection in 1966 - the couture house was the first to create a ready-to-wear capsule. The sleek, precisely tailored staples, like the signature biker jackets, transcend seasons and trends. Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello continues to honor the label’s illustrious reputation by reintroducing cult styles, including the ‘Lou’ handbag and ‘Tribute’ sandals.