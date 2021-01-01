From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting Towner 3-Light Black Shade with Brushed Nickel Accents Cluster Pendant
The Sea Gull Lighting Towner 3-light indoor pendant in brushed nickel enhances the beauty of your home with ample light and style to match today's trends. The Towner lighting collection by Sea Gull Lighting brings mid-century, retro style to the traditional circular silhouette, creating a bold statement that would accent any space in your home. The conical light shades deliver a fun design statement along with the textured cloth cords, which are adjustable for leveling. These fixtures are ideal for dining room lighting, living room lighting and kitchen lighting. The assortment includes 3-light, 5-light and seven-light chandeliers; and 1-light mini pendants. The Towner Collection is available in two finishes, Satin Brass and Brushed Nickel to complete the look. All fixtures are available as ENERGY STAR-qualified and California Title 24 compliant.