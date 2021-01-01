Calico Critters Town Series Chic Dining Table Set, Dollhouse Furniture Ages 3 Years +.

Calico Critters Town Series Chic Dining Table Set, Dollhouse Furniture is a great addition to any Town Series home or environment, including CC3042 Elegant Town Manor Gift Set. The Chic Dining Table Set includes 23 pieces of furniture and accessories including beautifully engraved table and two chairs and tableware including dinner and dessert plates, teacups and saucers, cutlery including forks, knives and spoons and vase with rose. Play together with other furniture sets including CC3045 Gourmet Kitchen Set to create a larger dining space. Ages 3 Years +.