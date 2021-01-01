Tour Upholstered Stool by Bernhardt Design - Color: Purple (5880BR_3470_086)

Versatile yet distinctive of its kind, the Tour Upholstered Stool can be used as a stool for workspace areas or kitchen and bar environments. Features a tubular silhouette with a flat top surface for a comfortable seat. Made of upholstered wool fabric from top to front, back and lower body of the base is made of leather. The stool is easy to maneuver where it provides a leather belted strap with a handle to easliy move or lift. Available in a range of stunning upholsterey color combinations. This product is Greengaurd certified. Bernhardt Design is a furniture company founded by John M. Bernhardt in 1889. Their eye-catching, modern designs use quality materials and demonstrate expert craftsmanship with strong, clean lines. From the simple, elegant Facet Small Round Occasional Table to the comfortable, fashionable Mitt Lounge Chair, their creations are stylish, versatile and expressive. Color: Purple.