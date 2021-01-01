Miele Touchtronic Rotary Iron B990

Rotary Iron with Wide Width Roller, Open End Design, Easy Folding Function, 3 Temperature Settings, Variable Roller Speed and Fold Away Design, For Commercial and Residential Use. The Miele rotary iron has maneuverable rollers for quick and effortless transportation, and folds away neatly for easy storage. Sit and iron in comfort with the Miele rotary iron. Its versatile operation will enable you to give all your ironing a smart and professional finish. While the rotary iron has design features comparable to much larger, industrial machines, it has specificifically be designed for home use. The wide roller width allows you to press everything from shirts and pants to bed linens and tablecloths. This unique product gently presses delicate lace or puts razor-sharp creases into pants. The open end of the roller is particularly useful for ironing awkwardly shaped items such as shirts and blouses which can be fitted over the open end without being folded. The open end also allows for easy ironing of very wide items such as sheets and tablecloths. Finished work is automatically deposited on the laundry shelf beneath the roller in even, soft folds. The ample space between the shelf and the roller allows for large items to be pressed. With extra leg room, the Miele rotary iron is very easy to use. By gently pressing the wide foot control bar, the heater plate contacts the roller which begins to rotate. Your hands are free to guide the laundry smoothly and accurately. The temperature selector is used to set the ironing temperature. The temperature range is marked by dots and fabric controls on the ring around the temperature selector. These correspond with the international fabric care symbols for ironing. One dot is for the minimum temperature setting which is perfect for synthetics; two dots for mid-range temperature... ideal for woolens and silks; and, three dots for highest setting... perfect for linens and cottons. The wide space between the hotplate and the roller makes it very easy to feed in the items being ironed. An automatic finger guard device is a special safety feature. The roller speed can be set to one of five speeds to suit the type of laundry being processed and the individual's working speed. The four rollers allow the rotary iron to be easily moved wherever you need to do your ironing. When folded away, the rotary iron requires minimal floor space; in fact, only a scant 2.4 sq.ft of space is required. Thanks to its clever fold-away mechanism and wheels, it can easily be stored in a closet or left out in the laundry room for immediate use. This unique product gently presses delicate lace or puts razor-sharp creases into pants. The open end of the roller is particularly useful for ironing unusually shaped items such as shirts and blouses that can be fitted over the open end without being folded. A clothing bar can easily be extended to help stage clothing for ironing or hold it neatly afterward. Overall Width: 39 3/8". Overall Depth: 16 3/8". Height: 37 3/4". Storage Height: 41 3/8". Storage Width: 19 5/8". Storage Depth: 15". Roller Diameter: 6 1/3". Net weight: 83.8 lbs. Color: Lotus White. Folding Storage System: Yes. Wide Heater Plate: Yes. Free Roller End: Yes. Aluminium Heater Plate: Yes. Three Heater Elements with thermostat: Yes. Dial Control with five speed settings: Yes. Wide Foot Control Bar: Yes. Cover: Yes. Laundry Table: Yes. Swing out arm: Yes. Comfortable working position: Yes. Automatic Finger Guard: Y. Capacity per hour: 33.1 lbs(approx).