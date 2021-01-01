From kirkland's
Touching the Light I Giclee Canvas Art Print
Don't let your walls be boring! This Touching the Light I Giclee Canvas Art Print will modernize any wall in your home. You'll love how its gold accents look! Art measures 40L x 1.25W x 30H in. Giclee printed on studio quality canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Canvas stretched over solid pine wood bars Features an abstract subject Hues of gray, gold, blue, white, and tan Weight: 5.07 lbs. Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Avoid exposure to heat, sunlight, and moisture. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.