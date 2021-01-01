From wac lighting
Touch On/Off Control and Occupancy Sensor by WAC Lighting (CT-6A-R2)
The Touch On/Off Control and Occupancy Sensor by WAC Lighting is an all-in-one lighting control system with on/off touch panel and motion sensor, for use with WAC Lighting 12V or 24V low voltage class 2 transformer. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact.