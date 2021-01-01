From ozeri
Ozeri Touch III Digital Kitchen Scale
Advertisement
Introducing the Ozeri Touch III 22 lbs (10 kg) Digital Kitchen Scale with Calorie Counter, in Tempered Glass. Designed to simplify, the Ozeri Touch III features a built-in calorie counter that helps you calculate and track your daily caloric intake for 7 of the most commonly weighed food items (butter, sugar, flour, eggs, chocolate, chicken or beef). Simply place the food item on Touch III's large weighing platform, and with the push of a button, instant caloric (Kcal) values are displayed on the scale's large high-contrast LED display. Used by dietitians and nutritionists worldwide, the Touch III is equipped with high-precision sensor technology that weighs from 0.05 oz to 22 lbs / 1 g to 10 kg in units of 0.05 oz or 1 g. Manufactured for the culinary perfectionist who desires the best in form and function, the Ozeri Touch III Digital Kitchen Scale also features a touch-sensitive Tare button that quickly calculates the net weight of your ingredients by subtracting the container weight, whether the container is a bowl, tray or plate. The Touch III also features a touch-sensitive Unit button for effortless unit conversion between ounces, pounds, grams, and milliliters. The Ozeri Touch III 22 lbs (10 kg) Digital Kitchen Scale boasts a contemporary design that complements any modern kitchen, and ships with 4 AAA batteries included. It provides both Low Battery and Overload indicators and automatically turns off after 2 minutes of inactivity to preserve battery life. Color: Black