tomtom touch cardio - fitness tracker with heart rate monitor and smartphone notifications (black, small)

Built-in heart rate monitor: track your heart rate throughout the day; find out your resting heart rate, which is an ideal indicator of your fitness level 24/7 activity tracking: displays steps, active time, calories burned, sleep time, heart rate, time and date Phone notifications: displays call and text notifications on your TomTom touch with heart rate monitor Sports mode: allows you to log your workouts and track your stats; you will see how the intensity of this morning's walk compares to yesterday TomTom sports app: dive into your stats, view your progress, share your achievements with your friends