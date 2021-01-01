Tempaper Toucan Newspaper Peel and Stick Wallpaper (Covers 28 sq. ft.)

Advertisement
Bright, bold toucans are paired perfectly with faded watercolor foliage in this wild jungle design. Tempaper offers individuals the freedom to be creative with decorating, to embrace pattern, texture, and color, and to create bold and expressive interiors, without the worry of a long-term commitment. To apply, peel away the backing to expose the water-based adhesive. Press onto a smooth surface and align the pattern from panel to panel. Tempaper removable wallpaper is Type A fire-rated for flame spread and smoke developed. Product works best when applied to surfaces that have been primed and painted with a satin or semi-gloss finish. Applications on flat and matte paints and textured surfaces are not recommended. Color: Newspaper.