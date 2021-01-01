From outdoor oasis
Outdoor Oasis Toucan Beach Towel, One Size , White
Advertisement
Add some style to your sunny day adventures with the Outdoor Oasis Printed Beach Towel Collection. Made of soft and durable cotton, these lightweight and fast-drying towels are easily portable when on the go. The vibrant and printed designs add a pop of color to your waterside days. Confirmed Made in Green by OEKO-TEX #M1VLYH267,Hohenstein , HTTI by Hohenstein. MADE IN GREEN Included: 1 30x60 Inch Beach Towel(s)Measurements: 30 Width/Inches, 60 Length/InchesFabric Content: 100% CottonCare: Tumble Dry, Machine WashCertifications And Listings: Standard 100 by Oeko-TexFabric Weight: Lightweight (300-449 Gsm)Country of Origin: Imported