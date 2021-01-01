From justice design group
Totem Table Lamp by Justice Design Group - Color: Pink (CER-2430-BSH-LED1-700)
Justice Design's Totem Table Lamp lends a playful ambiance to any side table, bedside, or console table. A single bulb projects light upwards from the center of the pentagon base, and the triangular cutouts let illumination peek through the sides. This contemporary geometric lamp embodies both form and function and will elevate the ambiance of any room. Made in the USA from durable Ceramic, the lamps faceted design will bring an artful perspective to any modern living room, bedroom, or home office. What began as two UCLA students working on a ceramics project in 1985, Justice Design Group has since grown into the largest ceramic lighting manufacturer in the US. With a far-reaching reputation for distinctive residential, hospitality and commercial lighting solutions, Justice Design Group is a world-class design and manufacturing company known for its signature shade materials and unparalleled breadth of options, including Venetian glass, porcelain, ceramic slate and alabaster rock. Color: Pink.