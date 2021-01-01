From orrefors
Totem Candleholder
Features:Set Includes: 4 piecesCollection: TotemElegant lighting statementHolder Type: VotiveStyle: Modern & ContemporaryColor: clearHolder Material: CrystalHolder Material Details: Set: YesSet Size: 4Candle Compatibility: Votive/TealightCandle Included: NoCandle Color: Candle Material: Power Source: Candle Capacity: 1Holder Placement: Tabletop / CenterpiecePricket: NoOutdoor Use: NoHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRust Resistant: NoWall Mounted: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaPlug-In: Plug Type: Adapter Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingPieces Included: 4Spefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 5.25Overall Width - Side to Side: 4Overall Depth - Front to Back: 4Chain Length: Overall Product Weight: 2Assembly:Warranty: