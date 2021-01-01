From personal creations

Personal Creations Totebags 18F122B1 - Black & White Happy Face Glow in the Dark Personalized Name Tote

Description

Black & White Happy Face Glow in the Dark Personalized Name Tote. Keep your little monster visible at the witching hour with this glow in the dark tote bag featuring durable cotton material and a bewitching personalized graphic for added charm. Full graphic text: (personalized name).Glow in the dark13'' W x 14'' HCotton canvasSpot cleanImportedShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.Due to the custom nature of this product, orders cannot be modified or canceled after placement.

