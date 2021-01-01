From unavailable emotionally

Unavailable Emotionally Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Unavailable Emotionally emotionally tired, currently unavailable, check anxietys stronger tee inspirational tee motivational gift girl motivational trending positive quote 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com