Organ Transplant Awareness Grandpa Support Ribbon Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Grandpa Organ Transplant support, Organ Transplant Grandpa, Organ Transplant Grandfather, Organ Transplant Granddad, transplantation Granddad, Granddad transplantation awareness, Organ Transplant family member, 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.